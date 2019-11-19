Azmin’s meeting a betrayal of public trust, says Shamsul Iskandar

Shamsul said the timing of the meeting after the coalition’s loss in Tanjung Piai was unbecoming. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin said the public should judge for themselves Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s secretive meeting with Opposition representatives last night.

Speaking to the press at the Parliament building, the deputy primary industries minister said the timing of the meeting after the coalition’s loss in Tanjung Piai was unbecoming.

“This meeting with Umno, let the people evaluate. A day after our tremendous defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election, we have a Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president holding a meeting with Umno leaders.

“I don’t have any concrete evidence except for viralled WhatsApp messages. So let the public evaluate it. I believe it would disappoint the people and the best way to describe it is that it betrays the trust of the public if a meeting like this occurred a day after PH’s defeat.

“It gives a negative message to PH and to the people,” he said.

It was reported that around 22 MPs from Barisan Nasional joined several from PH at the official residence of the economic affairs minister last night.

Among those said to have attended were Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Noor.