MMEA nabs 45 Vietnamese fishermen in Kelantan

PASIR PUTEH, Nov 16 — The Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained 45 Vietnamese fishermen and seized three fishing boats for illegal fishing in the country’s waters on Wednesday and Thursday (Nov 13 and 14).

Its director, Captain Muhammad Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said the fishermen, aged between 15 and 53, were detained separately with the first boat was seized at 4.34pm at 143 nautical miles from the Tok Bali estuary on Wednesday.

He said the second boat was seized later at 11.22 pm at 145 nautical miles while the third boat was seized on Thursday at 12.12am at 141 nautical miles from Tok Bali estuary.

“The Kelantan MMEA also seized more than 8,000 kg of fish fertiliser. All seized items including boats and fishing tools are estimated to be worth about RM3 million,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan MMEA office in Tok Bali here today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for fishing in the country’s waters without valid permit. — Bernama