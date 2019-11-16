5G roll out likely to begin middle of next year, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (second right) with Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari (third left) launching the Anjung Gapam Digital House, near Ayer Keroh, November 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

JASIN, Nov 16 — Roll out of 5G will most likely begin in the middle of next year for areas and industries that need it, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the roll out would not be state-centred but instead focused on priority areas.

“A pilot project was started in May, the preliminary report has been submitted to us. Now we are waiting for the full report after which I will bring it to the Cabinet.

“We need a national policy for the launch of 5G which most likely will be in the middle of next year. It is something that can happen but focused on areas and industries needing it,”he told a press conference after the launching of the Anjung Gapam Digital House here today.

The event was officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari . Also present were state Communications and Multimedia, (NGOs), Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee and Telekom Malaysia Berhad chairman Rosli Man.

Meanwhile, Gobind said the government’s effort through the implementation of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) was like building a digital highway that brought development and economic prosperity to the rural people.

He said through the NFCP, those living in rural and remote areas will obtain digital infrastructure like in the urban areas which would allow them to enjoy mutual prosperity through the digital economy.

“The NFCP provides an extensive sustainable connection and is affordable for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the nation. This is in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 launched by the government for the people,” he said.

Gobind said the rapid development of the Internet has led it to become as important as the other basic facilities such as water and electricity and even these need the Internet to be managed.

Thus, he wants every citizen in this country to have access to the Internet.

He added that if costs for Internet access were lowered and the quality improved, more people could have it.

He noted that according to World Bank reports, in the first six months of the this year, the recent reduction in prices for Internet packages saw a 21 per cent increase in the demand for fixed-line broadband Internet.

“Everybody’s life will change when using the Internet, we don’t want to create a gap between people who have access and without access to the Internet. To me, the Internet is not only a basic facility but it empowers all consumers in terms of knowledge,” he said. — Bernama