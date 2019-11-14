Syahredzan slams old video of Papagomo as hate speech and public mischief

Syahredzan Johan today condemned an old video clip on social media featuring Umno Youth Exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris as hate speech and public mischief. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary Syahredzan Johan today condemned an old video clip on social media featuring Umno Youth Exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris as hate speech and public mischief.

He said the clip, in which Azri or popularly known as Papagomo, called for the voting rights of ethnic Chinese and Indian to be withdrawn, sought to divide Malaysians into different classes according to race.

“His words could potentially violate Section 505 of the Penal Code, which is guilty of committing the offense of making statements conducing to public mischief,” Syahredzan said in a statement.

He said the right to vote is guaranteed in the Federal Constitution for all Malaysian citizens, regardless of ethnicity, religion, social class and others, without any exception.

“Should his proposal get the support of two-thirds of the MPs in the government, it would be in opposition to the Constitution’s basic structure doctrine.

“This doctrine was stated by the Federal Court in the case of Semenyih Jaya Sdn Bhd versus Pentadbir Tanah Daerah Hulu Langat, in which any amendments contrary to this basic structure is unconstitutional,” Syahredzan said.

In the clip, Papagomo claimed he was hoping for the unity of the Ummah to succeed, so that a Bumiputera government could be established, and that with a two-thirds Parliamentary majority, he would withdraw Chinese and Indian voting rights.

“All parties, especially political leaders, are urged to not make similar statements which could worsen racial relations and threaten the harmony we have achieved,” said the political secretary.

The 36-second clip first went viral in late November last year, part of a four-hour long monologue Papagomo shared on social media. The clip also included him saying he is confident his proposal would receive the support of Sabahans and Sarawakians.

Following several police reports lodged against him, the Umno Youth exco was subsequently brought into custody and questioned over the course of several days for allegedly spreading racial hatred.

Papagomo later claimed that his remarks were aimed at Chinese and Indian DAP supporters and members, and not the communities as a whole.