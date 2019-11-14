Malaysians planning to travel to Bolivia told to withhold plans

People react amid tear gas during clashes between members of the security forces and supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia November 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysians who are planning to travel to Bolivia have been advised to withhold their plans due to the ongoing political and security tensions in the South American country.

Consular Officer of Malaysian embassy in Peru, Syed Ahmad Naufal Syed Isa in a statement said based on the embassy’s record, there were no Malaysians residing in Bolivia currently.

“We advise that Malaysians withhold their intention to travel to Bolivia at this moment until the political and security tensions in Bolivia is resolved,” he told Bernama International News Service via email when asked on travels to Bolivia following the latest development in the country.

Bolivia has been thrown into turmoil with demonstrators protesting the results of its presidential elections in October where the incumbent president Evo Morales was declared winner for the fourth time.

Following that, opposition parties asked their supporters to take to the streets, believing the results were rigged. Morales was forced to resign on Sunday under pressure from the military and police and he has taken political asylum in Mexico since.

Following the turmoil, travel advisories were issued by the embassies of United Kingdom and United States in Bolivia.

Syed Ahmad Naufal said as per travel advice, the embassy have been informed by Thailand’s Honorary Consul in Bolivia, that all activities in the country have been paralysed, with streets closed and some flights cancelled.

“It is also very dangerous to reach the airport,” he said.

Syed Ahmad Naufal also disclosed that a Malaysian was currently travelling in Bolivia but he had been identified and has been in contact with the Malaysian embassy via email.

“He was advised to stay put and is now staying in a hotel in Bolivia. He was also given the contact of the embassy in any case of emergency.”

Malaysia has no embassy in Bolivia. The Malaysian embassy in Peru is concurrently accredited to Bolivia. — Bernama