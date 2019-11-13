Flyers urging Kukup folks to vote for Muslim candidate distributed at Pakatan’s ceramah mega

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) flyer on the front featuring information calling on Muslims to vote for Karmaine Sardini has been making its rounds at the ruling coalition’s Ceramah Mega in Kukup here November 13, 2019. — Pix by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 13 — A flyer with Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo calling on Muslims to vote for Karmaine Sardini has been making its rounds at the ruling coalition’s Ceramah Mega here in Kukup tonight.

The flyers, which were placed on chairs, urged the Malay-Muslim community to vote for a Muslim candidate under the ‘Buy Muslim First campaign’ The reverse side of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) flyer allegedly featured information calling on Muslims to vote for Karmaine Sardini has been making its rounds at the ruling coalition’s Ceramah Mega in Kukup here, November 13, 2019.

The flyer had a Halal logo and wordings that asked voters to think who the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate is and went on to ask voters to pick a Muslim candidate from a Muslim party, which is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

PH’s Tanjung Piai by-election candidate is Karmaine, who is a mosque imam.

Earlier, more than 3,000 people — the highest number of turn out to date — attended the PH Ceramah Mega held near the Kukup transportation terminal which is the highest crowd record to date.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Muhamad is scheduled to give a speech to the community here tonight.

When asked about the flyers, a PH volunteer said he was not aware of it.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency has a total of 53,528 registered voters.

Pekan Nanas has 26,608 registered voters, with nearly half, at 45 per cent, being ethnic Chinese, while Kukup has 26,920 voters with 60 per cent or 16,152 of them Malay.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

Polling is scheduled for this Saturday.