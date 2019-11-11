A vote for Karmaine is a vote for Chin Tong, Ismail Sabri tells Tanjung Piai voters

PH’s candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election Karmaine Sardini (centre) and DAP’s Lim Kit Siang greeting some of the attendees at a forum in Kampung Penerok in Pontian November 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Voters in Tanjung Piai were told today by Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that voting Pakatan Harapan (PH) essentially means voting for DAP instead of fellow component member Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The Opposition Leader also claimed that voting Bersatu’s candidate Karmaine Sardini also means voting for DAP’s Liew Chin Tong, after Pakatan Harapan (PH) promised that the latter will be appointed a liaison for the ethnic Chinese community.

“People of Tanjung Piai, look at the ‘games’ DAP is playing. If PH defends its seat Lim Guan Eng will elect Chin Tong as the Chinese people’s representative.

“PH itself is showing its indifference towards its candidate Karmaine. This is in spite of him getting the blessings from Bersatu Youth chief, it is clear that he is being used as Chin Tong and DAP’s puppet,” Ismail said in a statement.

Ismail alleged that DAP secretary-general Lim is plotting behind the scenes for Liew to be the actual face of the constituency.

“They will put a Malay candidate up front but behind the scenes Lim Guan Eng already has plans to appoint Chin Tong,” said Ismail of Lim’s alleged scheming.

“This desperate tactic has answered all the questions as to why PH put Karmaine as their candidate.”

Despite Ismail’s claim, the candidate for the by-election was decided by the consensus of all PH component parties from names suggested by Bersatu.

Earlier today, Lim had clarified that Johor DAP Chairman Liew will only be assisting Karmaine to communicate with the ethnic Chinese community, and was not given an official position to do so.

Polling is scheduled for this Saturday, with early polling tomorrow.