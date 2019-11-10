Rembau Hospital to begin operations in Jan next year, says Dzulkefly

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the Rembau Hospital is expected to be fully operational by January next year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Nov 10 — The Rembau Hospital is expected to be fully operational by January next year, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

However, he said, the emergency and maternity units may be opened earlier than that, at the latest by next month.

Dzulkefly said the process of bringing in, testing and certifying the medical equipment and non-medical items was being carried out.

“We realise that the people of Rembau have long waited for the hospital so that they have access to health facilities near their homes,” he told reporters after launching the Paroi State Assembly Healthy Lifestyle. — Bernama