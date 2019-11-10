Mujahid on working visit to UK, Azerbaijan

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof is scheduled to deliver a talk at the Cambridge Judge Business School during his four-day working visit to the United Kingdom. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof is scheduled to deliver a talk at the Cambridge Judge Business School during his four-day working visit to the United Kingdom beginning yesterday.

According to a statement from the Minister’s Office in the Prime Minister’s Department, Mujahid had been invited by the University of Cambridge to give a talk titled, ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin: The Compassionate of Islam’ tomorrow.

“The talk will touch on the Islamic administration policy in Malaysia and give the international community the exposure to the Rahmatan Lil Alamin concept,” the statement said.

Mujahid is also scheduled to meet with Cambridge religious and community leaders at the Cambridge Central Mosque to discuss and exchange views on several matters.

The minister, who is in charge of Islamic religious affairs will also be meeting Malaysian students at the university.

The statement also said that Mujahid will be making a five-day working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, starting November 13.

During the visit, the minister would attend the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders to deliver a talk, carrying the theme peace and harmony. — Bernama