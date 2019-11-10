Guan Eng admits DAP grassroots in Tanjung Piai ‘unhappy’

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during the 2019 Selangor DAP Convention at the Dewan Civic MBPJ, Petaling Jaya November 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Nov 10 — Lim Guan Eng has admitted today that there are grouses and unhappiness among DAP’s grassroots members amid campaigning for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

However, the party secretary-general reminded fellow members that being a coalition, a defeat for one party is a defeat for Pakatan Harapan (PH) as a whole.

“We don’t deny that there is unhappiness but I think we all stress that there is a need to work together to win together. We always stress that either you win together or you lose together,” Lim told reporters after launching the party’s Selangor Annual Convention here.

“So if we want to work together, you must of course win together. Remember that any loss for PH is also a loss for each individual party. So it is important that we have to work towards that objective.”

Lim said the alternative would instead be supporting Barisan Nasional (BN) and its ally PAS’ politics, which he claimed included ethnic and religious extremism.

The finance minister also noted that working against the PH candidate will only encourage the so-called “deep state” to establish a back door government that betrays the public mandate won in the last general election.

Several DAP leaders have previously claimed that a purported “deep state” within the government is working against the party.

Touching on the popularity of MCA candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng in drawing out the crowds on the campaign trail when compared to PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Lim blamed media for alleged bias in highlighting the comparison.

“That one is up to the people, we respect the people’s choice. So when, let’s say when we draw crowds, it is downplayed by the media, when we don’t draw crowds, it is highlighted by the media, so sometimes it is depending on the timing and the publicity.

“These are issues we have to face with on a daily basis but finally, at the end of the day, what is important is on election day,” he said.

“So you must also take into account, I think questions of expectations are when MCA draws a crowd size that is maybe similar or maybe slightly smaller than us, oh they put it as ‘oh that is a massive crowd’, but when we draw a similar size crowd, they say that is a smaller crowd.

“Maybe you want to talk about it in relative terms. But that one is up to the media,” Lim said.