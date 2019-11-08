Malaysia’s 2018 net wealth value grew to RM3.1t

Data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia shows Malaysia’s net capital stocks grew 4.2 per cent in 2018 with a value of RM3.1 trillion. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Malaysia’s net capital stocks (NKS) grew 4.2 per cent in 2018 with a value of RM3.1 trillion albeit a slight reduction from the year before, latest official statistics show.

NKS are essentially the country’s wealth value in assets.

However, last year’s NKS value grew at a marginally lower rate, according to data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). The growth rate was 4.5 per cent in 2017.

Meanwhile 2018’s Gross Capital Stock posted a value of RM4.8 trillion with a growth of 4.4 per cent. The rate was 4.7 per cent in 2017.

“The growth was contributed by Services, Manufacturing and Mining & quarrying sectors,” the DOSM said in a note alongside the 2018 capital stock statistics released today.

The value of fixed assets in the services sector was the largest compared to other economic activities with a value of RM2.0 trillion and registered a share of 66.9 per cent, the report said.

Stocks in mining and quarrying sector accounted for 18.0 per cent, while manufacturing sector was 12.0 per cent.

In terms of asset types, structure (office lots, buildings, residentials, factories, etc.) remained the largest contributor to NKS with a share of 78.8 per cent, supported by expenditures on non-residential and other structures.

Machinery and equipment was the second largest contributor at 12.6 per cent.

But DOSM said in growth terms structure grew at a slower pace of 4.5 per cent while machinery and equipment and other assets registered a 3.2 and 2.6 per cent growth respectively.