Where were all of you when Najib was stealing the nation’s money? Dr M ask Opposition

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the current Opposition party to look at themselves and their behaviour first, before giving the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government advice on how to govern the country.

He said when their former leader — former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak — was stealing the country’s money, none of them voiced their dissatisfaction, but rather supported Najib vehemently.

“The opposition often question us on how we conduct our duties including their leaders offering us advice to us, the PH government. The thing is why didn’t they advise their previous leader when he was stealing money?

“Instead, they supported him wholeheartedly, a kleptocratic thief. Then now apparently, they want to teach us how to govern the country,” Mahathir said during a press conference at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya today.

“We’ve already given them a chance and look what happened. When their leader was involved in corrupt practices, they never stopped him to say “Hey, don’t do that, it’s wrong”.

“Instead, the ones who spoke up were thrown out of the government like Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and the Mentri Besar of Kedah.”

Mahathir said those were the actions of a dictator and then compared himself as a dictator as well in a joking manner.

He said: “Those are the actions of a dictator and not like the previous dictator. That dictator was good and lasted for 22 years.

“It was only after 2009 when things changed and the modus became ‘Cash is King’,” he added alluding to his time in office until 2009 when Najib took over as prime minister and rules for a decade till his ouster in 2018.

Mahathir said the current government does not believe in the ‘Cash is King’ idea and he said Malaysia has become an example for other nations especially since the country had a peaceful transition of power.

He said in Bangkok during the Asean summit many other nations are accepting Malaysia as an equal, “our voice is being heard and we are no more considered a kleptocracy.”

“We are accepted as equals, our words are listened to and applauded with all the other countries we’ve come in contact with, be it from Asean or United Nations.

“Besides that, many (nations) are also asking us how they can achieve what Malaysia has done. If we are not a good model, these nations will not want to be associated with us. Instead, they are voicing their admiration for this country,” he added.