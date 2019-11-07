Take over federal agencies, Sarawak lawmaker miffed by RTM no-show tells state

KUCHING, Nov 7 — The Sarawak government should take over the running of key agencies in education, immigration and customs from the federal government, Seremu assemblyman Miro Simuh said today.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) backbencher also urged the state government to restrict the movement of the Putrajaya deployed officers within its state borders in retaliation for the alleged boycott of their coalition’s official functions by national broadcaster RTM.

Miro further claimed the federal government prohibited GPS representatives from officiating at schools even when the functions were unrelated to politics.

“Therefore, I urge and suggest to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to use our power to restrict all the federal departments and agencies from moving about in Sarawak.

“We also take over such key agencies like education, immigration and customs into our control,” he said during the debate on the state Budget 2020 in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here.

Miro also called on the state government to take over the running of nurseries and kindergartens from the federal Community Development Department and park it under the state Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

“The nurseries and kindergartens, for example in my constituency, are neither dead nor alive,” he said, adding that he is sad to see the condition of these places.

“They face severe financial problems occupy dilapidated premises and have totally lack of teaching materials, despite the complaints from the teachers,” he said, adding that he was sad to see the condition of the nurseries and kindergartens.