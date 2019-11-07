Police tighten security at Kelantan-Thailand border after Yala attack

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

TUMPAT, Nov 7 — The police did not rule of the possibility that the suspects involved in the violent attacks in Yala, southern Thailand, which killed 15 people yesterday, have escaped to Malaysia.

As such, Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said security along the Kelantan-Thailand border will be beefed up and that he had called on all district police chiefs along the border to take proactive measures.

He said police viewed the matter seriously even though no Malaysians were affected by the incident.

“We will take precautionary measures by strengthening security control at the border. On this issue, Kelantan Police will also consult with Bukit Aman before taking any further actions,” he told reporters here today.

Hasanuddin also advised members of the public to take caution when travelling to southern Thailand for the time being.

In the incident at 10.15pm (local time) yesterday, at least 15 people were killed and four volunteers were injured when suspected separatists launched an attack on two security posts in Yala. — Bernama