Lembah Pantai MP urge police to investigate Wee Jeck Seng over election pledge to send Muslims for umrah

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil today lodged a police report against Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Tanjung Piai by-election candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, over an election pledge he made to send Muslims for umrah should he win the parliamentary seat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil today lodged a police report against Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Tanjung Piai by-election candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, over an election pledge he made to send Muslims for umrah should he win the parliamentary seat.

Fahmi posted a photo of his police report on his Facebook page, urging police to investigate Wee, for what he termed as a bribe in return for votes.

“I just made a police report against Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election, Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, in relation to a video recording, in which he is believed to have made a promise to send senior citizens to perform the umrah.

“I believe this is perhaps a bribe which, if proven true, violates Section 10 of the Election Offences Act 1954. I hope police will investigate this matter,” he said on his Facebook post.

Three days ago, Malaysiakini reported MCA’s Wee, to have reminded Tanjung Piai voters about his past programmes to send senior citizens for umrah in Mecca and promised to provide more such trips if he wins the by-election.

Wee made the statement during a ceramah in Pekan Nenas, where he assured that he will keep his promise, despite no longer having the type of resources he once had, when BN was in power.

Ironically, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had also come under fire for making promises deemed to be mere election goodies.

It had announced a RM4 million allocated to the Tanjung Piai federal constituency, which Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad labelled as a mere coincidence and not an attempt to fish for votes.

Dr Mahathir explained that the government’s job is to budget for development projects and that Tanjung Piai was no different.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had previously said that the amount is to upgrade various sports and recreational facilities, including six futsal courts and one football field in Tanjung Piai as requested by its late MP, Dr Md Farid Md Rafik’s request, before dying from a heart attack last September.

Earlier in Parliament today, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan questioned the timing of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal’s announcement of RM1,000 aid for 1,513 fishermen in the state’s southern region to be dispersed beginning next week.

This coincided with the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 16, which was triggered by the Dr Md Farid’s death on September 21.

However, Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said he was authorised to deliver aid to fishermen at any time, even if this coincided with by-election campaigns.

He said it was his prerogative by virtue of his portfolio, which included caring for the welfare of fishermen.

Earlier today, the Election Commission (EC) said it has recorded 37 election offences so far, committed during the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election since campaigns began on November 2.

The EC reportedly said that the offences were recorded based on its visits and monitoring.

The report said that thirty-three of the offences were for putting up static campaign materials at public premises such as bus stops, schools, directional signage, electricity poles, and community halls — committed by Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gerakan.

Other offences were reportedly related to provocative campaign materials, lack of printer’s information and installation of billboards in restricted areas.