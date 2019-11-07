Azmin urges PLUS to review closure of TnG reload booths, provide alternatives

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali arrives at Parliament November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad should reconsider its decision to stop the Touch ‘n Go reload service at its toll plazas along its highways, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

The economic affairs minister said the highway concessionaire that is partly government owned through Khazanah Bhd should take note of public unhappiness with the abrupt decision.

“I hope the management would review the decision by taking note of highway users views and they should provide alternatives to them,” he told reporters at Parliament.

PLUS announced it is halting the cash card reload service along the highway on November 1, attributing the decision as a bid to cut traffic congestion at the toll plazas in the northern region (between Hutan Kampung and Ipoh Utara) and the southern region (between Seremban and Skudai).

The company added that this is to ensure the safety of PLUS customer service agents, as there have been several cases where heavy vehicles crashed into the toll booths.