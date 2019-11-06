Sabah appoints Safar Untong as new state secretary

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 6 — The Land and Survey Department director Datuk Safar Untong has been appointed as the new state secretary following the retirement of Datuk Seri Hashim Paijan last Friday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal announced the new appointment after the Cabinet meeting, where the official handover was made.

“Datuk Safar will carry out the duties as of November 4, 2019,” said Shafie in a statement here today.

The 55-year-old Beaufort-born Safar joined the civil service in October 1987 as a surveyor in district A18 and rose up the ranks in the department as a surveyor before being promoted to deputy director and finally director.

He earned his Bachelor of Land Surveying from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UTM) and later went on to obtain a Masters in Business Administration and a Masters in Science (Land Development and Admin).

“The state government agreed to appoint him for the position of state secretary for his extensive experience in public service,” said Shafie.