Pakatan's Tanjung Piai candidate unfazed by lacklustre crowd at ceramahs

Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief Karmaine Sardini is Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on November 16. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Tanjung Piai by-election candidate Karmaine Sardini is not worried over the low voter turnout at his ceramahs recently.

English daily The Star reported the local PPBM division chief as pointing out that he was speaking during a working day and that it was understandable that his voters had other commitments to attend to.

“People do not come to our events because they have work to do, and I understand their situation,” he reportedly said when met after attending a ceramah held at a coffee shop along Jalan Sawah in Pekan Nanas here earlier today.

The ceramah also saw Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, Taiping MP Teh Kok Lim and Pekan Nanas assemblyman Yeo Tung Siong attending. However, only 20 people turned up.

The 66-year-old Karmaine claimed that this is an incentive for him to work harder to engage his constituents.

“We will continue with our campaign programmes and I am not worried at all. God willing, Pakatan has a chance to win and I am going to every corner in this parliamentary constituency to meet with the people as every area has different problems,” he was quoted saying.

In a separate “kopitiam forum” recently, even the presence of the hilarious and witty Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who usually leaves the crowd in stitches, only managed to attract around 50 people.