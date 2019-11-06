Minister says Putrajaya ending direct funds for Sarawak headmen as new council starting

Works Minister Baru Bian said there was encouraging response to the setting up of MPKK in Sarawak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Nov 6 — Works Minister Baru Bian today said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government will stop allocating funds for the allowances of headmen and village chiefs in Sarawak from next year.

“I don’t think the funds will be allocated any more, now that we have the village community management council (MPKK) in Sarawak next year,” he told reporters at the Sarawak State Assembly here.

He said the federal government under the Barisan Nasional had set aside RM35 million each year as allowances of headmen and village chiefs, collectively known as ketua kaum in Malay.

He said this year’s allocation has already been channelled to the state government to pay the allowances of the ketua kaum, who also double up as chairmen of the village security and development committee (JKKK).

Baru, who is also Sarawak PKR chairman, said there was encouraging response to the setting up of MPKK in Sarawak.

“If you go to the ground, the villagers are happy and excited because they see MPKK as an alternative channel for them to hear what are happening in the federal government and what the federal government can offer to them,” he said.

Baru said after the state government prohibited headmen, village chiefs and community leaders from attending official functions organised by Pakatan Harapan (PH), there was no channel of communication for the federal government to disseminate information to the villagers.

He said the formation of MPKK will be used to channel development to the people.