Govt still considering proposals to take over Khazanah’s stake in PLUS, says Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali delivers his speech at the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2019 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre November 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The government is still considering the various proposals received to take over Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s 51 per cent stake in PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government was evaluating the impact of the takeover from the financial aspect and in fulfilling the responsibility to the highway users by reducing the cost of using it.

“Among the steps we are thinking about is to reduce the toll rate or if we can abolish toll in the near term, because if we are to refer to the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, it does not state that.

“The manifesto clearly states that we will discuss in stages with the concessionaires. This is all being still considered as we do not want to burden the government’s present financial position, while extending assistance to the people and highway users,” he told reporters after the Malaysia SDG Summit 2019 here today. — Bernama