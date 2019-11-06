Authorities nab 39 fishermen who tested positive for drugs in Kuala Kedah

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said 42 fishermen underwent urine test and 39 of them tested positive for morphine and methamphetamine. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 6 — A total of 39 fishermen were arrested in the Rintis Perdana operation conducted by the Kuala Kedah Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Kota Setar District Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Kuala Kedah waters here on Monday.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said 42 fishermen underwent urine test and 39 of them tested positive for morphine and methamphetamine.

He said four Thai nationals were also detained in the operation from 9am until 5pm.

“The operation was aimed at curbing drug abuse among fishermen in the area and preventing further maritime crime.

“It is also in line with the National Anti-Drug Agency pilot project in addressing these social problems in the country’s waters,” he said in a statement here yesterday. — Bernama