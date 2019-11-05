Minister says he will look into claims Tanjung Piai fishermen promised RM1,000 ‘compassionate payment’

A worker cleans a fish cage near Kampung Kukup Laut in Kukup, Pontian November 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 5 — Claims that some fishermen in Tanjung Piai are to be paid compassionate payment of RM1,000 as promised previously will be looked into, said Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said this is because it involves financial resources or allocations from the federal or state government.

“I will obtain more information on this matter from the mentri besar... we’ll discuss first and try to settle it soon,” the Pulai member of parliament told reporters after a walkabout at the Serkat market near here, today.

Salahuddin said if the claim is true, the financial aid would certainly be distributed based on the list of eligible recipients determined by the fishermen’s association involved.

Earlier, Salahuddin mingled with residents of Serkat, a town which is increasingly becoming a centre of attraction ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election scheduled for November 16. — Bernama