MACC chief: Malaysia aims to locate further RM19b in 1MDB-linked assets

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to reporters after attending the 11th International Conference on Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The authorities have estimated that there are still RM18.9 billion of unidentified assets and property linked to scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), spread across at least five countries.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya told reporters that her team is working together with the recently formalised National Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) to locate and investigate the assets.

“That is currently being pursued, apart from the very obvious ones, we note, if we look at the differences of amount that has taken, this is why we are working together with the NFCC — which was formalised recently to locate and investigate and research where these properties are, because you know it isn’t just a one-off transaction.

“It’s multiple transactions. We need to actually work together with the countries to give us [the information],” Latheefa said on the sidelines of the International Conference on Financial Crimes and Terrorism.

MORE TO COME