Deputy minister says would back legal action against parents found neglecting children’s welfare

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) supports the move that legal action be taken against parents who do not look after the welfare of their children.

Its deputy minister Hannah Yeoh said, in accordance with provisions under the Child Act 2001, action should be taken to make parents more concerned in protecting the welfare of their children.

“In the Child Act, it is already provided that if parents expose a child to such risks (modified bikes) or if parents do not take good care of the child, action can be taken.

"If there are issues of child welfare or they not given basic needs, we (the ministry) will strongly support that that action be taken so that parents take the welfare of their children seriously," she said after officiating the Good Enough Parenting (GEP) workshop today.

Yeoh was commenting on a statement by Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias, who yesterday said that parents could be subject to legal action if their child is involved in modified bicycle activities that could pose a danger to themselves and other road users.

However, Yeoh said parents should not be blamed entirely because there were situations when despite the scolding and disciplinary action, children would still ignore parents’ warning and as such parents should equip themselves with parenting skills.

She also urged parents who have problems communicating with their children to contact the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) available nationwide, to seek counseling or attend parenting courses.

“Many parents have problems raising teenagers or preventing children gadget addiction. Therefore, we need to equip parents with skills.

At today's event, the GEP workshop organised by HOPE Worldwide Malaysia in collaboration with LPPKN will train participants in empowering them to meet children’s core emotional needs.

Forty-three participants comprising LPPKN trainers, Social Welfare Department officials and Social Institute of Malaysia representatives are attending the three-day workshop from today. — Bernama