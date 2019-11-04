Hishammuddin: Acceptance of MCA candidate for Tanjung Piai by-election proof Umno, PAS not racist

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks to reporters in the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — PAS and Umno backing MCA MCA candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng for the Tanjung Piai by-election is proof that boths are not racist, an Umno leader said.

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein told a press conference that he also hope the voters there will be able to accept Wee in the six cornered fight which will also see former Barisan Nasional (BN) component party Gerakan taking part.

“The important thing is that BN has proven that we are (not) a racist party with our candidate Wee Jeck Seng. I see our machinery and the Malays accepting our candidate will open a new landscape in Malaysian politics.

“Tanjung Piai proves that even the PAS-Umno unity charter can accept MCA and I hope that the Tanjung Piai voters can accept my friend and we should move forward. Let’s heal the hate and let’s heal the wound,” said Hishammuddin.

He said he was concerned and worried that over the past year and a half, hate and divisive politics seem to be the priority of the day.

The by-election will see Berjasa president and Islamist group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma) committee member Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz taking part in the contest. Berjasa is part of PAS’ Gagasan Sejahtera coalition.

In this contest, PAS had clearly snubbed its Gagasan Sejahtera coalition member in favour of Wee.

Pakatan Harapan will be fielding Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s local division chief Karmaine Sardin.

Gerakan is deploying its deputy secretary-general Wendy Subramaniam and there will be two independent candidates Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar and Ang Chuan Lock.