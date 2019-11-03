Minister: US State Dept report on Malaysia as source, transit point for terror groups not new

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin addresses a press conference during the Home Ministry’s Family Day at MAEPS in Serdang November 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, Nov 3 — The government today acknowledged the existence of terror groups recruiting and transiting in Malaysia, as noted in the recently published United States Department of State’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2018.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, however, asserted that Malaysia will continue to monitor and take preventive measures, including engagement with other countries and security agencies to combat the threat together.

“We have known this since several years back that Malaysia is one of the countries designated as a transit point for militant groups as stated in the report.

“What is important is what we do here to ensure such elements do not go unnoticed. It is within our knowledge,” he said during a press conference here at the ministry’s Family Day event.

According to the US report, terrorist groups such as Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda used Malaysia as a “source and transit point”.

It said Malaysia was used as a transit point by suspected IS supporters deported from Turkey and individuals planning to travel to the southern Philippines to support IS-affiliated groups.

Muhyiddin then stressed the importance of Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) in playing a vital role in seeking out potential acts of terrorism being plotted or have been proven to exist within the country.

“Action has been taken against those suspected to be involved and they were subsequently remanded and prosecuted.

“Many of these terror groups are affiliated with the Islamic State,” he added.

Muhyiddin also said the use existing laws such as the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) against the alleged perpetrators could not be avoided, despite the US report expressing concerns over the government’s lifting of a moratorium on the security law.

When asked about reported militant incursions in the water of Sabah, Muhyiddin said it was not something new as existing control measures have been in place with the establishment of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom).

“There were many cases of kidnapping that have taken place off the waters of Sabah.

“However, the problem posed to date is the wide and extensive borders and the close proximity of the Philippines archipelago which these militants conceal themselves in,” he said, adding that the government cannot afford to be complacent as the potential for armed incursion was possible.

On October 29, Bukit Aman’s E8 chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Malaysian security forces remained on high alert for potential terrorism threat in the country following the death of IS founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.