Sarawak CM suggests private sector start international school for expats’ kids in Bintulu

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) witnessing the signing of the agreement for the setting of a new campus of the Borneo International School, November 2, 2019. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 2 ― Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today suggested that the private sector set up a private international school to cater for the educational needs of children of the expatriates working with the multi-national companies in Samalaju industrial park, Bintulu.

“This is something for them to look into to cater for the educational needs of the children of expatriates, especially the executives, working in Samalaju,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing of an agreement between Saradise Sdn Bhd and Borneo International School for the setting up of the new campus of the Borneo International School.

“It is up to the private sector to take up my suggestion because I believe that there is a very high demand for an international private school in Samalaju area,” he said.

He said the state government will also set up a fully residential school in Bintulu that will use English as a medium of instruction and teach Bahasa Malaysia as a single subject.

He said the school will cater to the needs of Sarawakians only, especially the smart students from the rural areas.

He said two residential schools will be located in Kuching and one each in Miri and Sibu.

In his speech earlier, the chief minister said the fully residential schools are to prepare the Sarawakian students to have an international mindset.

“For that to happen, our educational policy must be consistent, and it must be adjusted to the needs of the changing environment.

“The future, therefore, is on technology. Before, it was based on mass production, but now it is based on specific technology, particularly the big data,” he said, adding that the data will become the source for the development of the state, especially based on the resources.

Borneo International School board of governor chairman Tan Seng Kee said the new campus will be able to accommodate 1,200 primary and secondary school students when it is completed in 2023.

It will have facilities such as multipurpose indoor hall, classrooms, science laboratories, performing arts and drama studios, swimming pool and outdoor football field.