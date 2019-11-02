Sabah expects GDP to grow 5.1pc next year

Sabah’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) is expected to grow by 5.1 per cent next year. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 2 — Sabah’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) is expected to grow by 5.1 per cent next year as the East Malaysian state strives to provide more jobs for the people, its chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said today.

The state according to him, has taken several measures to empower the downstream sector including in the oil and gas industry to enable them to contribute to the GDP.

The Sabah tourism industry which is already one of the biggest contributors to the state’s economy would continue to be the main driver of its GDP next year, he said.

“The state government will diversify its tourism products and not just focus on resorts in a bid to make the sector more sustainable.

“This includes ensuring tourism products in the state are not only accessible to tourists but can also attract the presence of scientists and researchers as Sabah also has a rainforest centre such as the Imbak Canyon, he told reporters after opening the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) EIS Job Carnival here.

Also present was Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Mohd Shafie said the state government was also optimistic that the agriculture sector could contribute to the state’s GDP growth next year following the launch of Sabah Agricultural Development Plan next week.

On the job carnival, the day-long program was a continuation of Socso’s efforts to assist its contributors under the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800) who are unemployed as well as those seeking jobs.

Kota Kinabalu is the fourth stop in the job carnival’s nationwide roadshow after Kuala Lumpur, Alor Star, Kedah, and Kangar with an offer of about 3,000 vacancies involving 24 employers.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Azman in his speech said, about 2,308 unemployed individuals had applied for Employment Insurance System (SIP) benefits with 1,857 of them approved to receive financial assistance amounting to RM3.08 million.

“Through SIP, Socso not only assists the unemployed workers to find new jobs but also provides income replacement to help them survive and support themselves and their families,” he said. — Bernama