MACC opens operations room in Tanjung Piai

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today opened its operations room to enable the public to share information or make complaints concerning any corrupt activity or abuse of power in connection with the November 16 Tanjung Piai by-election.

The public can communicate with the commission via email: [email protected] or contact 07-213 600/07-213 6170 or 019-654 4680 or fax: 07-2356982.

MACC also advised all candidates and accompanying political parties contesting the election, to abide by all election laws and regulations, in line with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954.

To facilitate its monitoring efforts, the commission will also be working with the Election Commission and the police.

The by-election will see a six-cornered fight involving candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gerakan and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa), as well as two independents.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat was vacated on Sept 21 with the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also a Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department. ― Bernama