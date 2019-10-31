GPS will not join Opposition in Peninsula, says Sarawak CM

Abang Johari said the GPS would remain independent. — Bernama pic

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Oct 31 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not join any opposition coalition in the Peninsula, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari who is also GPS chairman, said the GPS wanted to remain independent and on their own.

“We are independent, we are GPS, we are on our own,” he said after attending the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) 23rd Convocation Ceremony here today.

He was commenting on United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent statement that UMNO and its allies could become the country’s ‘third force’.

This is through a coalition of 40 MPs from UMNO, 18 MPs from PAS and possibly also 19 MPs from Sarawak and nine MPs from Sabah, with ‘five more’ MPs that could also join the pack.

GPS, after the 14th General Election last year, has a total of 19 MPs. — Bernama