Cops to probe claims own patrol units demanding money from public

Roslee said the patrol units were believed to be have targeted those who appeared to be drunk outside entertainment outlets. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 31 — The police will investigate claims that its patrol units have been demanding money from the public, especially those coming out of night entertainment outlets, Deputy Police Chief Datuk Roslee Chik said today.

He said there were complaints that some police officers from patrol units have approached people leaving entertainment outlets and demanded money from them.

“We have received information that there were police officers from our patrol units in the Northeast District who were demanding money from the public and they were believed to be targeting those who appeared drunk outside entertainment outlets,” he said.

He said no official police reports have been lodged regarding this and hoped those who had fallen victim to these rogue policemen would lodge reports.

The police had received information that three patrol units were involved in such activities and six police officers were identified to have played a part in it, he added.

“We will investigate this and if this is true, it is a serious offence and stern action will be taken as there is no compromise when it comes to integrity of the police force,” he said in a press conference after the monthly police gathering at the headquarters here.

Earlier, in his speech, Roslee said a total 81 disciplinary investigation papers were opened involving 110 individuals in the police force between January and September this year.

“There have been an increase in disciplinary cases compared to the same period last year and a majority of the cases, 32 cases, involved drug abuse,” he said.

He said there were only eight drug abuse cases out of the total 69 disciplinary cases involving 86 individuals between January and September last year.

Out of the 81 cases this year, 11 were senior officers, 97 were low-ranking officers and two were civil servants, he said.

He called on all district police chiefs to be more alert regarding the behaviour and character of their subordinates.

“We need to improve our image so every member in the force must provide exemplary service to the public to dispel any negative image against us,” he said.

On the number of cases handled by the Penang police between January and September this year, Roslee said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) surpassed its KPI to solve 55 per cent of cases with 40 per cent of cases brought to court involving the arrests of 1,728 suspects.

The CID recorded a total 3,822 cases, an increase of 27 cases, compared to 3,795 cases in the same period last year.

In the Narcotics division, he said the biggest drug bust was in September with the arrest of two suspects and a seizure of cocaine worth RM12.4 billion.