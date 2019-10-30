Proposed Ramses and Tutankhamun exhibition needs to be discussed in Cabinet, says Mohamaddin

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi said the exhibition of Egyptian pharaoh’s tomb and artefacts of Ramses II and Tutankhamun said to be held next year in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 needs to be discussed at both the Cabinet and the ministry levels first. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Oct 30 — The exhibition of Egyptian pharaoh’s tomb and artefacts of Ramses II and Tutankhamun said to be held next year in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2020 needs to be discussed at both the Cabinet and the ministry levels first.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said this in response to the ‘shocking’ announcement made by his deputy, Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, yesterday.

The minister said he did not know how such an announcement could be made without first going through the proper channel.

“I would not say shocking, because this is rare. The insurance coverage to bring pharaoh’s artefacts here alone may reach hundreds of millions of ringgit. That is only if the Egyptian government allows it. If not, then there will be no exhibition.

“This is a matter that should be discussed at the top level of both countries, not at the ministry or deputy ministry level,” he told reporters after officiating the pre-launch of the state-level VMY2020 here today.

Yesterday, Muhammad Bakhtiar announced that the ministry was planning to exhibit Egyptian pharaoh’s tomb and artefacts of Ramses II and Tutankhamun, or popularly known as King Tut, in October next year in conjunction with VMY2020.

He said the government was still working to finalise the plan with the Egyptian government and would organise a fundraising event to make it happen. — Bernama