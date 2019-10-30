Family of cop killed in KL accident will receive financial assistance, says Selangor police chief

Lance Corporal Muhammad Syakiran Shamsuddin and his Nurul Ashikin Kamaruddin were killed after their motorcycle collided with a lorry on Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Oct 30 — The police will provide assistance to the family of the late Lance Corporal Muhammad Syakiran Shamsuddin, 30, who was killed in a road accident on Jalan Syed Putra, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the assistance would be provided to his family members soon.

“Since Muhammad Syakiran was a member of the cooperative, we will provide financial assistance to his child, and insurance to his family.

“We will complete the clearance process of his cooperative membership soon,” he told reporters at the Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department here today.

Muhammad Syakiran and his wife, Nurul Ashikin Kamaruddin, 27, were killed after their motorcycle was involved in a road accident with a lorry yesterday.

In the 7.59am incident, Muhammad Syakiran, who was based at the Shah Alam Section 6 Police Station in Selangor, suffered abdominal injuries and died at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) while his wife who was injured in the head died at the scene.

The late Nurul Ashikin, who was two months pregnant with a set of twins, was a staff of the Public Works Department (JKR).

They are survived by a 22-month-old son, Muhammad Arfan Ziqri.

Muhammad Syakiran and Nurul Ashikin were buried in a cemetery at Kampung Rekang Hilir, Bachok, Kelantan, at 2.20am today. — Bernama