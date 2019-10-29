Revered educator N.S. Selvamany dies at 93

IPOH, Oct 29 — Retired educator Datuk Seri N.S. Selvamany died of old age at his home here this morning.

Selvamany was 93.

His death was confirmed by Perak Economic Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

Selvamany who hailed from Batu Gajah, taught at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Anderson here for 20 years.

“It is with the deepest sadness, that Andersonians in fact the whole nation has lost a great man, one of the greatest teachers, Selvamany, who has answered the call of God this morning,” he said in a statement, here today.

According to Annuar, who is also a member of Dewan Negara Perak, Selvamany was named Tokoh Guru Perak and Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

His list of successful students include Gua Musang member of Parliament Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, former Chief Justice Tun Eusoff Chin and former Singapore Chief Justice Chan Sek Keong.

“To you sir, our very fond memories and love, thank you for taking and treating all of us, your students from various religions and ethnic backgrounds as your children,” Annuar said.

He added that the final rites might be held either on Friday or Saturday. — Bernama