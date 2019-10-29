Photo of Teo Nie Ching not endorsement of Belt and Road comic, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik today defended his deputy Teo Nie Ching whose photograph with a copy of the Belt & Road Initiative For Win-Winism has been held as endorsement of the pro-China propaganda comic book now banned.

Maszlee said photos of Teo with the comic that have since spread online did not mean it was an endorsement, adding that many lawmakers have posed with books without coming under fire.

“First of all, the deputy minister has issued a statement on the photograph on her Facebook page. She has clarified that she was given the comic book and was asked to take a photo with it. This is the same incident with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I don't think this is an isolated incident. Many MPs and ministers have been approached by authors, given a book as a gift and then have their photographs taken. This cannot be used as evidence because she has never endorsed the book.

“The important thing is that the education minister has barred the book from schools. That decision is in my hands,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

The minister was replying Kuala Kangsar MP (BN) Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid.

The comic, produced by former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau, caused an upset, especially within the Malay community for its allegedly suggestive racist overtones over its supposed support for the Muslim Uighur minority in China.

Maszlee had initially ordered the removal of the controversial comics after it was reported that 2,500 copies had been distributed to public schools nationwide.

The Home Ministry later banned it for allegedly promoting socialism and communism.