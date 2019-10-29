Deputy IGP: Over 37,000 applied online for 6,000 police vacancies

Mazlan said the number of applicants meant competition was strong for the around 6,000 vacancies available throughout next year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The police’s new e-recruiting system received more than 37,000 applications in the past month, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

He said the submissions were from September 23 until October 25 and for various positions, particularly inspectors and constables.

“A total of 11,371 applications were made to become inspectors, while 22,441 applications were made to become constables,” Mazlan said during the official launch of the e-recruiting system at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters.

However, he said the number of applicants meant competition was strong for the around 6,000 vacancies available throughout next year.

“As long as you fulfill the criteria set out for the job, then you can only hope for the best.

“Applying to join the police force previously required the individual to do so manually by filling in printed forms. As of September 23, all job applications can only be done online from now on,” Mazlan said.

Those interested in applying can visit the recruitment page.

Qualified candidates must undergo a physical examination exercise, an integrity test via the Recruitment Profiling System, then an appointment process for the desired post, and eventually entry into the police training centre.