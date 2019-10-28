General Operations Force guard post near Malaysia-Thai border attacked with firecrackers

PGA northern brigade commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said the attack was likely in retaliation over a foiled attempt to smuggle ‘ketum’ leaves into Thailand. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PADANG BESAR, Oct 28 — A General Operations Force (PGA) guard post near the Malaysia-Thai border here, was attacked this morning with firecrackers by a group of people believed to be Thai nationals.

In a statement, PGA northern brigade commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said the post was attacked with four firecrackers.

The first two were fired at about 11.20am, with one breaking a mirror, and the other hitting a wall of the post.

At about 12.40pm, the two other firecrackers were fired towards PGA personnel who were in the midst of building a barricade.

No one was hurt in the incident, said Abdul Ghani, adding that the attack was believed to have been meant to scare the team which had successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle ‘ketum’ leaves into Thailand.

The Thai authorities have been informed of the incident and a police report has been lodged. — Bernama