Civil Defence Force prepares over 900 boats to face floods in Malaysia

A man sits on a boat in a flood affected area in Temerloh, December 7, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA NERUS, Oct 28 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) currently has over 900 boats compared to 400 boats previously, in preparation for the monsoon floods, said chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab.

“We expect the number of boats to be sufficient and in case of severe flooding we will also get help from other agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department and the police,” he told reporters when met here today.

He said 12,000 personnel would be mobilised nationwide during the first wave of floods and the number would be increased to 20,000 if the floods worsened. — Bernama