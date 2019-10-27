Unlike unelected Penang Forum, state govt answerable to voters, says rep

Gooi was commenting on Penang Forum committee member Khoo Salma Nasution’s proposal yesterday for the coalition to have a debate with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Penang government is unlike a civil organisation and risks being voted out if it fails to keep its electoral promises, state lawmaker Daniel Gooi said today amid scrutiny over its sustainable development plans.

The Pengkalan Kota assemblyman asserted that the state government is committed to balance sustainability and developing the island state, in response to civil society Penang Forum’s questions and proclamations otherwise.

“The Penang state government is committed to Penang’s sustainable development, by addressing the needs of Penangites without jeopardising our environment.

“We are answerable to the present and future needs of Penangites especially in developing a feasible and lasting transport infrastructure, or risk being voted out in the coming general elections. Unlike, individuals representing Penang Forum who are not accountable and will not get voted out even when there is no development [happening] in Penang,” he said in a statement.

Gooi was commenting on Penang Forum committee member Khoo Salma Nasution’s proposal yesterday for the coalition to have a debate with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, but believed that this attempt for a debate is purportedly part of Penang Forum’s agenda to get the limelight to share allegedly misleading facts.

Gooi claimed that individuals in Penang Forum have an “agenda” to see the state fail and cited as examples its negative remarks when the Penang administration restored the Sia Boey and Prangin canal or allegedly sparking fears of pollution at the shores at the clan jetties.

Commenting on Penang Forum’s latest comments on Penang’s LRT project, Gooi sought to rebut Salma’s claim that her inquiries had met with no response from the Penang state government.

Gooi, however, said the Penang government had made multiple efforts to engage civil society on the proposed LRT project, while noting that such engagement sessions with Penang Forum members had been organised after the Penang state government’s adoption of the Penang Transport Master Plan since 2015.

“Individuals from Penang Forum have had the opportunity to speak at these events. In fact, besides transport-related platforms, various civil groups were invited to the Penang2030 stakeholder engagement session last year, where Khoo Salma Nasution had also participated,” he said.

Gooi said the Penang government had provided explanations and clarifications whenever Penang Forum made allegedly baseless claims.

“But unfortunately, when explanations are made by the state government, quite often it did not please Penang Forum. In fact, lies and misleading statements were often used by this group of individuals to tarnish the state government and our effort to provide a holistic traffic solution for the people of Penang via the Penang Transport Master Plan,” he said, also claiming that Penang Forum’s claims were aimed at stopping development in Penang.

Earlier this week, the Penang chief minister responded to Salma’s questions regarding the proposed LRT project, saying that the Environmental Impact Assessment report -- on the project which Salma had asked for -- was already available on the Department of Environment’s website.