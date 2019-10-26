Deputy minister Anuar Tahir hospitalised after fainting

Amanah assistant secretary-general Mohd Faizul Salleh said Anuar is in a stable condition after having received treatment. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Deputy Works Minister Datuk Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after he was reported to have lost consciousness yesterday morning.

Amanah assistant secretary-general Mohd Faizul Salleh when contacted by Bernama had confirmed the matter and said that Mohd Anuar was in a stable condition after having received treatment.

“I received a call from his personal assistant (PA) about 4pm today informing about the incident concerning Mohd Anuar. He also disclosed that Mohd Anuar was rather busy with his tight schedule. Possibly he (Mohd Anuar) was tired,” he said.

Mohd Faizul added that the doctor treating Mohd Anuar advised that he took a rest from performing any activity until he was truly healthy. — Bernama