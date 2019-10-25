Cops confirm ‘Superman’ Hew’s pro-China comic books in Penang confiscated

Che Zaimani said the enforcement team raided the Asia Comic Cultural Museum at the ICT Mall in Komtar at about 11.15am yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 25 — The Home Affairs Ministry seized 28 copies of the Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism comic by former DAP activist Hew Kuan Yau from the Asia Comic Cultural Museum and state education department yesterday, the police confirmed today.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the enforcement team raided the Asia Comic Cultural Museum at the ICT Mall in Komtar at about 11.15am yesterday.

“In the first raid, the enforcement officers seized 13 copies of the Chinese version of the comic from the museum,” he said.

The Home Ministry banned the comic as it was deemed to be insensitive and inappropriate as it promotes “communism and socialism” as well as spreading confusing facts” on its struggle here in the country.

Che Zaimani said the enforcement team then confiscated another 15 copies of the comic from the state education department.

“The state education department had received copies of the comic from several schools they have handed it to the Home Ministry at about 12pm yesterday,” he said.

The Home Ministry has opened three investigation papers after police reports were made in Patani Road, Balik Pulau and at the central police headquarters.