Three friends sentenced to hang for 2016 Klang murder

When reading out his decision, Judge Abdul Halim said the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case beyond reasonable doubt. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 24 — Three pals were sent to the gallows by the Shah Alam High Court after being convicted of killing a man three years ago in which the body of the victim had yet to be found.

Justice Datuk Abdul Halim Aman sentenced Mohd Zulhiami Md Darus, 33, Siti Nor Asiah Abdul Wahad, 28, and Muhammad Rahmat Nazarudin, 25 for murdering Mohammad Fairul Haqimmie Mokhtar, 24, in August 2016.

According to the charge, Mohd Zulhiami and Siti Nor Asiah who is a widow with a seven-year-old son were charged with planning and abetting with Muhammad Rahmat to murder Mohammad Fairul Haqiemie between 12.30am to 1am on August 29 in 2016.

The crime was committed at an apartment in Jalan Dato Yusof Shahbudin 3 Taman Sentosa Klang.

As such they were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code and is read with Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

According to the charge, the accused Muhammad Rahmat was charged with killing Mohammad Fairul Haqiemie at 4am at the same location and he was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

When reading out his decision, Judge Abdul Halim said at the end of the trial, the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case beyond reasonable doubt and the statements of 12 prosecution witnesses and 41 exhibits submitted were overwhelming.

“According to the statement of the seventh witness who saw Muhammad Rahmat beat Mohammad Fairul Haqimmie with a piece of wood which caused the victim to collapse before hearing Siti Nor Asiah suggesting to Muhammad Rahmat to wrap up the body with a mattress and dump him in a river in Section 24, Shah Alam.

“I also find the sworn statements of the three accused made in the witness stand as mere imaginations and denial.

“The actions of the three of you are very vicious, brutal and inhuman, where is your sanity when you were committing the act,” he said.

As such Abdul Halim said the court found three accused guilty and would be hanged to death.

“The accused must be hanged by the neck until dead,” he said.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Datin Zuraini Abdul Razak. — Bernama