Loke: Transport Ministry to consider e-hailing bus proposal

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook says the ministry is seriously looking into the e-hailing bus idea proposed recently by some parties.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Oct 24 ― The Transport Ministry is looking at new concepts in public transport including e-hailing buses.

Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the ministry was seriously looking into the idea proposed recently by some parties.

“At the moment we are looking to review our regulations to allow buses to pick up their passengers and send them to their destination instead of to the bus stop. This is an idea and proposal we are looking very closely into,” he said here, last night.

Loke said this at the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) annual dinner here.

Also present were FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai and Negri Sembilan FMM chairman Steven Aroki.

Loke said the ministry was aware that some areas such as housing estate and industrial areas were not fully covered by public transport system.

On another development, he said the new alignment for the East Cost Rail Link (ECRL) had been finalised.

“We are going to put it up for public display early November,” he said.

The ECRL project starts from Kota Baru via Mentakab, Kuala Klawang, Nilai, Bangi/Kajang, Putrajaya and ends at Port Klang. ― Bernama