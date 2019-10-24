Kok calls for calm amid Indian traders’ palm oil boycott threat

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok speaks during a press conference in Parliament on October 24, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok today urged Malaysians to stay calm in the face of an Indian trade group’s push to boycott its locally produced palm oil.

She said the matter will be handled government-to-government.

“I am always prepared to talk with them, that's why I released a statement two days ago to the Solvent Extractors Association telling them that it'll be good for both parties to sit and talk.

“We need to let the two governments sort out their differences of opinion and focus on trade as trade is something that can bring people together,” Kok told reporters at Parliament.

She did not provide a date for the talks, putting it down to preparation for the coming Deepavali or Diwali, a holiday observed by both Malaysia and India.

“We'll engage the Indian High Commission after Deepavali so let's not talk about differences of opinion.

“There are some issues that the Foreign Ministry has to sort out so I'll let the foreign minister do his part,” she added.

Kok said focus now should on building bridges between both nations.

“With that I'd like to wish everybody in Malaysia and the Indian prime minister, his Cabinet and the Indian people a very happy Deepavali,” she said.

The Indian trade group of oilseed crushers had called on its members to boycott importing Malaysian palm oil, taking a cue from New Delhi's protest against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's remarks on the Kashmir conflict during the United Nations’ General Assembly last month.

However, Delhi has not formally said it will boycott Malaysian palm oil.

Dr Mahathir drew the ire of India with his speech on the invasion and occupation of Kashmir, Muslim majority region also claimed by Pakistan.