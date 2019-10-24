Isa Samad trial: No conspiracy to embezzle RM10m in Sarawak hotel sale, says witness

Tan Sri Isa Samad is seen at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 24, 2019, where he is on trial for criminal breach of trust and corruption involving RM3 million. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The High Court here was told today that there was no conspiracy between Ikhwan Zaidel, a former board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties (GAPSB), and three other persons to embezzle RM10 million in commission, from the sale of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suits (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak at RM160 million.

Ikhwan, 59, said this when cross-examined by lawyer Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, representing former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who is on trial for criminal breach of trust and corruption involving RM3 million.

He disagreed with the lawyer, who said that he (Ikhwan) had conspired with Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB) chief executive officer Mohd Zaid Abdul Jalil, former special officer to Felda chairman Muhammad Zahid Md Arip and JV Evolution Sdn Bhd (JVESB) director Azizi Abdul Wahab.

Salehuddin: You conspired with Zahid, Zaid and used Azizi to embezzle RM10 million. The reason being, that the price agreed by GAPSB was only RM150 million.

“You were given the mandate to proceed with the sale of the hotel and appointed JV Evolution with a promise that if the hotel could be sold for more than RM150 million, the remainder would be given to JV Evolution as commission.

“But you did bring JV Evolution for negotiations with FICSB. You, together with Zahid and Zaid, placed the price at RM160 million, while the price discussed by the GAPSB board of directors was RM150 million.

“You used Azizi’s company to withdraw the surplus RM10 million from the hotel sale and then shared it with Zahid, Azizi and Zaid. Agree?”

Ikhwan: I disagree.

Questioned on why he did not inform the board of directors of GAPSB about the new offer price, Ikhwan said it was unnecessary.

“It (surplus from RM150 million) was not their money,” he added.

Ikhwan, who is the 16th prosecution witness, also disagreed with Salehuddin, who said that the surplus RM10 million belonged to them.

Salehuddin: If it is true that the GAPSB board of directors had given you the mandate, will you agree with me that all decisions should come from the GAPSB board of directors?

Ikhwan: I disagree.

Mohd Isa, 70, has been charged with one count of criminal breach of trust, and nine counts of receiving bribes amounting to more than RM3 million.

The offences were allegedly committed at Menara Felda, Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC between April 29, 2014, and December 11, 2015.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on November 27. — Bernama