Speaker expels Baling MP, hands out two-day ban over bias row

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was visibly upset by the allegation and ordered the bailiffs to remove Azeez after their argument. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof suspended Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim for two days after the latter accused him of bias.

The usually calm Mohamad Ariff was visibly upset by the allegation and ordered the bailiffs to remove Azeez after their argument.

Azeez earlier asked the Speaker why he did not tell Jelutong MP RSN Rayer to retract his remark calling Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim “stupid”.

The Speaker said he already did so.

Azeez then claimed he had also withdrawn his remark against Mohamad Ariff but this did not convince the latter.

“Get out! Get out!” the Speaker exclaimed before ordering the bailiffs to remove the Umno lawmaker.

“You retract but still speak as if you don't want to follow my order.”

MORE TO COME