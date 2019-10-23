Rift in DAP? Just a ‘difference of opinions’, says Penang MP

Steven Sim played down a reported rift within his party over a pro-China comic book authored by a former member currently under police investigation. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — DAP’s Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim played down a reported rift within his party over a pro-China comic book authored by a former member currently under police investigation.

Sim who is also deputy youth and sports minister distanced his party from the controversial comic produced in Mandarin, Bahasa Malaysia and English titled Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism penned by Hew Kuan Yau and illustrated by a local artist Chong Po Ling, known by her pen name Tomato.

“I don’t know what you mean by internal rife [sic] but I think people have different opinions.

“The fact is very clear — the comic book and also Hew Kuan Yau have no direct links with DAP.

“He isn’t our member and the comic book has nothing to do with DAP. That’s the stance for now,” Sim was quoted telling reporters in Parliament by Malaysiakini today.

According to the news portal, Sim did not address questions on why the comic book’s foreword was written by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng who is also finance minister.

The comic book was released recently to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties.

Hew, known locally as “Superman” for his penchant to sport the comic book superhero’s T-shirts, left DAP in 2014 following criticism for his statements and fiery speech but continued to present in the party’s campaign, especially in the Chinese-majority areas.

Hew was appointed the chief executive officer of the Malaysia-China Business Council that is headed by DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai after Pakatan Harapan’s historic win last year.

The comic book, which is available in Mandarin, Malay and English have a foreword written by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and photos of both Hew and deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching were circulated on social media.

Hew edited the comic that was seen as propaganda promoting China’s BRI.

The Education Ministry said last week it did not approve the distribution of the comic book in secondary and vernacular schools.

It told state education departments and district education offices to ensure all schools do not accept or distribute this comic book from any supplier.

In an updated development, the Home Ministry today issued a ban on the comic book.