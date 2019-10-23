Number of flood victims in Johor rises to 510 as at 8am

JOHOR BARU, Oct 23 ― A total of 510 victims of 111 families were affected by floods in two districts as of 8am today compared to 195 victims from 47 families recorded at 9pm last night.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all the flood victims in Pontian and Johor Bahru were housed in six temporary relief centers.

“A total of 111 families affected were from four villages in Pontian which are, Kampung Parit Basilam, Kampung Maju Jaya, Kampung Melayu Batu 30 Bukit Panjang, Kampung Seri Bunian and one in Johor Baru, Kampung Ulu Pulai,” he said in a statement here today.

The six relief centres in operations are Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Adnan and Balairaya Kampung Seri Bunian, Madrasah Parit Basilam, SK Seri Bukit Panjang, Masjid Kampung Ulu Pulai in Pontian and SK Pulai, Gelang Patah, in Johor Baru.

In Ipoh, a total of 299 flood victims from 79 families were taken to two temporary evacuation centres in Perak this morning.

According to the Public Welfare Department's Disaster Info portal, as of 8.05am today, Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong (SK) in Teluk Intan housed 233 victims from 63 families.

Meanwhile, a total of 66 people from 16 families were evacuated to SK Changkat Lobak in Selama, Kerian. ― Bernama