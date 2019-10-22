PAS Ulama wants stern action over ‘Superman’ Hew’s comic

Hew's book ridiculed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. ― Picture by Yiswaree Palansamy

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The PAS Ulama demanded stern action taken those responsible for former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau's comic on the Belt and Road Initiative.

The influential wing comprising the party’s religious leaders claimed the comic sought to rewrite the history of Malaysia’s natives and the fight for independence.

“This is clear prejudice to tarnish the image of the Malays in the issue of independence. As the struggle for independence from colonial Malaya was already breathed in the spirit of jihad by the Ulamas who strongly opposes the occupation and unjust system imposed by colonisers.

“Unfortunately, when the comic tried to indoctrinate the readers among school children with the so-called ‘Bintang Tiga’ and communist ideology so it was seen as a hero in the country's liberation struggle,” Ulama information chief Mohd Nor Azhar said in a statement today.

The Ulama wing said action should be taken against the cartoonist, those who distributed it to local schools and any others involved.

Yesterday, PAS Kuala Nerus MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali demanded for DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng to be investigated over Hew's comic.

He said this was because Lim wrote the foreword for the controversial comic.

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad also lodged a police report on the matter the same day.

The comic titled Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism was released to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia.

Hew edited the comic that was seen as propaganda promoting China’s BRI.

The Education Ministry said last week it did not approve the distribution of the comic book in secondary and vernacular schools.

It told state education departments and district education offices to ensure all schools do not accept or distribute this comic book from any supplier.