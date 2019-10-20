Who will be BN’s pick for Tanjung Piai? Find out on Oct 28, says Ahmad Maslan

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (far right) said, during a speech in Rimba Terjun in Pontian last night, that BN will announce its Tanjung Piai by-election candidate on October 28. — Picture by By Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 20 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has fixed October 28, five days before Nomination Day for the Tanjung Piai by-election, to announce its candidate for the parliamentary seat.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan made the revelation yesterday.

“The announcement for BN’s candidate is scheduled to be made at the Umno Pontian division office. We have yet to fix the time and it will be announced in due course.

“I hope all Umno and BN supporters, including those from Muafakat Nasional, can come to support our candidate,” said Ahmad during a Perpaduan Ummah speech at a house in Rimba Terjun in Tanjung Piai here late last night.

The Pontian MP was among the guest speakers at the event that was attended by more than 300 people.

Also present were Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin, Tanjung Piai Umno division chief Datuk Jefridin Atan and his deputy chief Md Israk Abdullah.

However, Ahmad stopped short of disclosing the person’s name and party.

Meanwhile, Abdullah also announced a large-scale speech, which will be attended by BN and Muafakat Nasional central leaders for the Tanjung Piai by-election, that will take place on November 14.

He said all four presidents from Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC are slated to appear at the event, billed as a ‘mega ceramah’ two days before the polls.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 2 as Nomination Day and November 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Tanjung Piai has a total of 52,986 voters, of which 280 are early voters.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is the ninth after the 14th general election held in May last year.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, died of heart complications on September 21.

Dr Md Farid, who was from PH’s Bersatu, won the seat in the GE14 after he defeated MCA’s Wee Jeck Seng who represented BN by only 524 votes in a three-cornered contest. The third candidate is Nordin Othman from PAS who had secured 2,962 votes.

The Tanjung Piai constituency is a mixed seat with 57 per cent Malays, 42 per cent Chinese and 1 per cent Indian.

The seat has been traditionally been contested by MCA and DAP since 2004. In 2018, DAP gave the seat to Bersatu to contest under its PH campaign.